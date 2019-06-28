Boxing feast for fight fans

Fight fans in Gauteng will be spoiled for choice during this weekend of boxing bonanza.

Action begins tonight at Kagiso Memorial and Recreation Centre, on the West Rand, where all talks should come into real action between antagonists - Thato Bonokoane and Innocent Mantengu - who meet for the vacant domestic junior featherweight title.

Their first clash at the same venue in March was wrongly declared a draw.

Some people, including boxing followers, don't understand why are these two boxers so much interested in the SA junior featherweight belt.

This is the same boxing strap which paved the way for Vuyani "The Beast" Bungu to fight for the IBF belt which the boxer from Mdantsane won by a lop-sided points from reigning champion Kennedy McKinney in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, in 1994.

Bungu turned his ordinary life into that of a revered world champion and he remains the only local boxing champion to defend his world title 13 times.

Bonokoane is a local boy, while Mantengu is from Mtubatuba, KwaZulu-Natal, but he is based in Johannesburg.

Action begins at 6.30pm.

Then tomorrow, Johnny Muller will make a comeback after a year of inactivity when the former SA light heavyweight champions takes on Kizito Ruhyamnye from DR Congo in a heavyweight eight-rounder.

Their bout will top the bill of Punch Club Promotions development tournament at John Barrable Hall in Benoni, on the East Rand. Muller, from Roodepoort, has not fought since 2017 when he was outclassed by Thabiso Mchunu over 12 rounds for both the SA and ABU cruiserweight belts.

Action begins at 3pm.

On Sunday, Tshabalala brothers Elias and Fana, will stage their maiden tournament at KwaThema Indoor Sports Centre in Springs, Ekurhuleni, where Thompson Mokwana's throne will come under serious threat against mandatory challenger Ayanda Nkosi.

Mokwana will bid for the second defence of his title, while Nkosi will attempt to win back the belt that eluded the JD Malinga Gym.

BSA 2017 and 2018 female Prospect of the Year Award winner - Smangele Hadebe from Springs - will welcome Siphosethu Nxazonke in the only female bout on the card.

Action will begin at 1pm.

Meanwhile, Thembalethu Ntutu's Rumble African Promotions will stage a development tournament at Mdantsane Indoor Centre outside East London on Sunday.

Disgraced former SA featherweight champion Aphiwe Mboyiya returns into action after serving his suspension for failed dope test in 2017.

He takes on Xolani Mgidi over eight rounds, while Lusanda Komanisi meets Siphosethu Mvula in the main bout. Action begins at 2pm