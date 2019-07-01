'Tycoon' feels richer after Shembe prayers

Prayers of the Nazareth Baptist Church, Shembe member Innocent "Tycoon" Mantengu, have been answered because the school teacher - who swapped the chalk for boxing gloves - will be in action on March 30.

Mantengu from Mtubatuba, KwaZulu-Natal, had pleaded for action after the promise to defend his IBF Continental Africa junior featherweight belt did not materialise.

Mantengu, who is based in Malvern, east of Johannesburg where he stays with his trainer and homeboy Sam Ndlovu, will oppose Thato "Captain Charisma" Bonokoane for the vacant SA junior featherweight belt.

The bout will take place because, Team Dida has agreed to stage their 12 rounder at its happy hunting ground - Kagiso Memorial Centre.

Mantengu and Bonokoane will fight for the title that was recently vacated by Ludumo Lamati who wants to pursue his international career.

Mantengu described Bonokoane as a good boxer who also has a lot to say with his mouth.

"That's good because he has to market himself," said Mantengu, who was supposed to have fought Bonokoane in June last year.