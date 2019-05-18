Tulani Mbenge and Melissa Miller take the main prizes at SA Boxing Awards

Tulani Mbenge walked away with the big prize at the SA Boxing Awards in Sandton on Friday night.

The IBO welterweight champion won the Male Boxer of the Year for 2018‚ with Melissa Miller taking the trophy in the Female category.

Zolani Tete‚ the Male Boxer for the previous year‚ was one of four recipients of special achievements.

Two of the other three were IBF flyweight titleholder Moruti Mthalane and his stablemate‚ former IBF‚ WBA and Ring magazine junior-flyweight champion Hekkie Budler.