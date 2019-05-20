Awards winners shed tears of joy

Who said tigers don't cry? Boxers are perceived to be men-at-arms but they, too, have their soft spots.

That was the case on Friday night when IBO welterweight champion Thulani "Evolution" Mbenge and Melissa "Honey Bee" Miller were crowned as 2018 BSA male and female boxers of the year winners.

They both tried but were unsuccessful to suppress their emotions. "Eish, I don't know what to say right now," said Mbenge wiping off tears of joy.

The Johannesburg-based Mdantsane fighter added: "I'm out of words. I just don't know how to express my feelings towards this achievement. I am truly honoured by this award. I want to thank all the people from amateurs to where I am today with Sean for their roles in shaping up my career."

Miller, from Eldorado Park, said: "Could you possibly give me some time to wake up because I am dreaming."