NFP leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi resigns from parliament

National Freedom Party leader Zanele kaMagwaza Msibi has resigned from parliament a day after the state of the nation address.

Magwaza-Msibi’s resignation was confirmed by parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo who did not go into details.

Although no further explanation was given for her resignation, health challenges could be the main reason.

Magwaza-Msibi suffered a stroke on November 16 2014, just six months after being appointed to then President Zuma's executive.

This caused her to be absent from Parliament for about two years.

According to Power FM, NFP’s acting secretary Mzwakhe Sibisi said that Magwaza-Msibi felt overwhelmed by having to lead the party and still be a member of parliament.

“… she decided to focus on one thing,” Sibisi told Power FM.

She will now focus on rebuilding her party which suffered a severe blow in the May general election only managing to get two seats, four down from the 2014 elections.

Magwaza-Msibi served as deputy minister of science and technology under former president Jacob Zuma between 2014 and 2019.