Tete would prefer to fight Burnett in series semifinal

South Africa's boxing star Zolani "Last Born" Tete will know tomorrow night if his wish to face Ryan Burnett in the semifinals of the bantamweight World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) is granted.

Burnett, 26, from Belfast, Northern Ireland, will put his WBA Super bantamweight belt on the line against Nonito "Filipino Flash" Donaire in the WBSS quarterfinal in Glasgow, Scotland.

Tete, who holds the WBO belt, defeated Mikhail Aloyan in the quarterfinals in Russia last month.

The hard-punching lefty from Mdantsane said he would be happier to meet Burnett in the semifinals.

Tete explained that it was not because Burnett is less experienced than Donaire but simply because he preferred the younger foe, who he believed would bring the best out of him.