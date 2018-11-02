Tete would prefer to fight Burnett in series semifinal
South Africa's boxing star Zolani "Last Born" Tete will know tomorrow night if his wish to face Ryan Burnett in the semifinals of the bantamweight World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) is granted.
Burnett, 26, from Belfast, Northern Ireland, will put his WBA Super bantamweight belt on the line against Nonito "Filipino Flash" Donaire in the WBSS quarterfinal in Glasgow, Scotland.
Tete, who holds the WBO belt, defeated Mikhail Aloyan in the quarterfinals in Russia last month.
The hard-punching lefty from Mdantsane said he would be happier to meet Burnett in the semifinals.
Tete explained that it was not because Burnett is less experienced than Donaire but simply because he preferred the younger foe, who he believed would bring the best out of him.
Burnett is undefeated in 19 fights, with nine knockouts, while 35-year-old Donaire boasts 24 knockouts in 38 wins, against five losses.
"But anyone who wins will be taken care of," said Tete, whose skills will now be fine-tuned in the US by accomplished trainer Floyd Mayweather snr.
Burnett was quoted saying: "I am fighting Nonito Donaire, a great champion.
"I picked Nonito because the better the fighter, the better I become.
"I am close to have everything I ever wanted in Life. That's why I have this mad hunger to smash through every single object in front of me. And I will."
Donaire, a former four- weight champion, said: "Burnett is a smart, rugged guy and I don't doubt what he's capable of, so I will use everything in my capabilities to take that away. It is going to be an exciting fight. My fights are always exciting."
Other bantamweight champions who have made it to the semifinals of the WBSS are WBA holder Naoya Inoue of Japan and IBF titlist Emmanuel Rodriquez from Puerto Rico.
The overall winner next year will become the undisputed bantamweight champion and will also walk away with the inaugural Muhammad Ali trophy.