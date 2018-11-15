Budler did enough to win - Tete

The sought-after Sports Star of the Year award should have been won by Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler, says WBO bantamweight champion Zolani "Last Born" Tete in reference to the prestigious award that was won by ace athlete Caster Semenya in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

The three nominees - from the original list of 23 - were Semenya, Budler and top cricketer Kagiso Rabada.

"Hekkie won three world titles on one night and that is history in local boxing. To cap it all, one of those belts is the Ring Magazine which was last won in 1950, we are told," said Tete. "One could say Hekkie achieved all that in one fight when Caster won many races. Those who follow boxing and know its challenges will understand when I say you just cannot compare athletics to boxing.

"You are lucky to have two fights in a year.

"We represent our country around the world under difficult circumstances. But the mere nomination says we are being recognised and we appreciate it."