‘I’m gonna shut you up for good‚’ Kevin Lerena tells Thomas Oosthuizen

It has taken more than a decade for South Africa to produce its own boxing Nostradamus whose name is basically synonymous with predicting the future.

Actually the last local pugilist to do just that was Simon “Tsipa” Skosana.

The tiny little warrior from Springs in the East Rand always predicted that he would be done and over with his opponents in the seventh round and he duly delivered.

Even Bernardo Pinago from Venezuela – who was assisted by the big cut that blocked Skosana's view to retain his WBA bantamweight title by a knockout in the 15th round at Indoor Centre in Springs in 1986 – visited Slumberland in round seven.

Skosana died on September 14‚ 2009.

It has taken South Africa 11 years to produce yet another Nostradamus – reigning IBO cruiserweight champion Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena.