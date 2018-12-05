Rock, Gun promise fireworks

If the exchange of verbal barbs during the press conference at Emperors Palace yesterday between defending ABU cruiserweight champion Thomas "Tommy Gun" Oosthuizen and challenger Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu is transferred into action, then fight fans are in for a superb boxing match at the Palace of Dreams on Saturday evening.

These left-handed ring gladiators will headline Golden Gloves tournament - the last in the year for promoter Rodney Berman - whose company staged the first fight between Oosthuizen and Mchunu in September. Mchunu lost the ABU strap in that bout but the verdict was met by protests and Berman deemed it fit to do a rematch.

It was announced yesterday that the triumphant of the "Repeat or Revenge" bout will take home with the vacant SA title.

First to fire his salvo was Mchunu: "I am coming with guns blazing. I expect him to run even more this time but he will not be able to hide. I intend to punish him severely. I beat him in our first fight but the judges gave him the result."