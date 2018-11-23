Phuzi unfazed by defending title against rugged Abiodun

The South African fight public must not think that Akani "Prime" Phuzi is dodging top boys in the cruiserweight by opting to go the WBA route, warned the boxer's trainer Alan Toweel Junior yesterday prior to his charge's defence for the WBA Pan African title against Nigerian Afinni "Infinity Finito" Abiodun at Sibaya Casino tomorrow evening.

Phuzi is a 24-year-old former top amateur from Malamulele in Limpopo who won bronze in the All Africa Games in East London in 2014.

He has had only five fights in the professional ranks since he turned professional last year. But already he is rated No 1 for the South African title which is held by Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu.

There is noise about Phuzi facing the winner between Mchunu and current ABU holder Thomas "Tommy Gun" Oosthuizen who will meet at Emperors Palace on December 8.

But Toweel says there is no rush for his charge to chase after those big names.

"Akani is still work in progress," says Toweel. "I want Akani to defend his WBA Pan African title. Look, if the situation reaches a point where Akani is mandated to challenge for the SA title, we will step aside and allow the next available contender to go for it."

No need to rush, there's time for everything, Toweel says.