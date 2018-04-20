Best wishes for Vetyeka

Former multiple world champion Nonito "Filipino Flash" Donaire has conveyed his well wishes to hospitalised Simpiwe "V12" Vetyeka.

Vetyeka is recovering at Frere Hospital in Eastern Cape after he underwent surgery on both his fractured legs after being knocked down by a car in East London last Friday.

"Simpiwe, I am sorry for what happened to you. You have our support here from my team and we wish you a speedy recovery," said Donaire in a recorded message through Zolani Tete's manager

Mlandeli Tengimfene.