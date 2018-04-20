Best wishes for Vetyeka
Former multiple world champion Nonito "Filipino Flash" Donaire has conveyed his well wishes to hospitalised Simpiwe "V12" Vetyeka.
Vetyeka is recovering at Frere Hospital in Eastern Cape after he underwent surgery on both his fractured legs after being knocked down by a car in East London last Friday.
"Simpiwe, I am sorry for what happened to you. You have our support here from my team and we wish you a speedy recovery," said Donaire in a recorded message through Zolani Tete's manager
Mlandeli Tengimfene.
In the same video, Tete also wished his homeboy well. Donaire ended the reign of Vetyeka as the WBA Super featherweight champion in 2014. The Filipino will face Carl Frampton for the interin WBO featherweight championship as the undercard of Tete's bout.
Meanwhile, Akani "Prime" Phuzi and Chris "Wolf" Thompson will collide for the vacant Gauteng cruiserweight title in the main event of the Supreme Boxing Promotion's bill at Blairgowrie Recreation Hall in Randburg on Sunday.