Promoter stages bouts in honour of Mandela

Sandile Xaka says his boxing tournament at Blairgowrie Recreation Hall in Randburg this coming Sunday will be part of the Nelson Mandela's centenary celebrations.

"We, as Supreme Boxing Promotions, felt it was proper that we also join in the celebration of the man who loved boxing," said Xaka, who launched his company in 2016.

The main bout will be between Gauteng cruiserweight champion Akani "Prime" Phuzi and Congolese Youssof Kasongo Mwandza. At stake will be the vacant WBA Pan African title.

Xaka said he was on a mission to build Phuzi - a rough diamond with three knockouts in five wins.

"Hopefully he wins and gets rated by the WBA," said Xaka.

But most local boxers like Rofhiwa Maemu and Ayanda Nkosi - who hold WBA regional titles - are yet to get recognised by that sanctioning body's ratings committee.

In recent years, only two local boxers fought and won WBA super belts.

Simpiwe Vetyeka won the featherweight title in 2013 and Hekkie Budler won the junior flyweight title in May.

Xaka has a soft spot for the Panama-based sanctioning body.

"It was the only one that was vocal, fighting against apartheid," he explained.

Peter "Terror" Mathebula had to travel to Los Angeles in the US where he won the WBA flyweight belt from Tae-Shik Kim in 1980.

Mathebula, from Mohlakeng on the West Rand, became the first black local boxer to win a world title.

Xaka said the second bout on his card is Phuzi's stablemate from the gym of Alan Toweel Junior - WBA Pan African junior bantamweight champion Sikho "Sequence" Nqothole.

He will take on Mziwenkosi Ndwandwe over eight rounds.

Action will begin at 1pm.

Meanwhile, Tsiko Mulovhedzi suffered a points decision loss to Zino Mueli for the vacant WBF International welterweight title in Switzerland on Saturday. Ilunga Makabu won WBC International cruiserweight title with a fourth-round TKO of Taylor Mabika in Congo, Kinshasa.