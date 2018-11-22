The man recording the video is heard saying: "Suspect caught in the office of Hermanstad primary school. We caught him red-handed in the office.

"This is how he got in‚ we are making him get out the same way. The South African Police Service is with us."

An officer on the other side of the gate laughs and says: "You are taking chances."

When the intruder finally makes his way back to the other side of the gate‚ he is ordered to lie down and is searched by a police officer.

The school confirmed that a man was caught in the office of the financial administrator around 4am on Wednesday.

The man‚ who apparently had keys to the school‚ had also gone to different classrooms‚ the principal's office and the staff room. According to the school‚ he also fiddled with the cameras. He was arrested after the alarm went off.

Police spokesperson Const Simon Chokoe said a security service was patrolling in the area when the 30-year-old man was spotted on a CCTV camera in one of the rooms.

He is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon.