Vetyeka not throwing in the towel yet

What do you do when life seems unfair to you? Do you ask, why me? or do you ask what you did to deserve this?

This is probably some of the many questions accomplished former world boxing champion Simpiwe "V12" Vetyeka is asking himself these days as he gazes up the sky.

Things began going wrong when the former SA and IBO bantamweight, IBO and WBA Super featherweight champion from Mdantsane found himself in a hospital bed with broken legs.

Vetyeka, 37, had been hit by a passing car while opening the door of his car at Amalinda Road in East London in May.

There was hope after a number of operations that he would walk again. But four months later, Vetyeka still walks with the help of crutches.