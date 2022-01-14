NPA, Hawks' plan to receive finance from private sector rejected

This comes as they jointly announced that they were planning to expedite the state capture cases and that they were also looking to the private sector for support

SA’s biggest federations have voiced their opposition against plans by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to receive financial support from organised business for the investigation and prosecution of state capture cases as they accuse the private sector of being conflicted and equally implicated in the Zondo report.



This comes as the NPA and the Hawks jointly announced that they were planning to expedite the state capture cases and that they were also looking to the private sector for support...