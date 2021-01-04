Netball SA to host Uganda despite Covid concerns

Despite the second wave of Covid-19 in the country, Netball SA (NSA) is forging ahead with its plans to play a Test series against Uganda in Cape Town, from January 20-27.

NSA president Cecilia Molokwane assured the players and fans that the series would go ahead as planned without hitches.

The Spar Proteas and Uganda's "She-Cranes" will play the three-match Test series in a bio-bubble. But it will cost NSA to make it happen as they have to pay for the cost of testing the entire Ugandan team.

On Thursday, Molokwane met the coaches and sponsors to discuss their plans.

Molokwane said as much as they are concerned about the virus, they cannot afford to pass the opportunity to prepare the team for the big tournament on home soil.

NSA played three of its events in a bio-bubble last year and learned a lot from that experience.

“Bringing Uganda here for the series will hit us in the pocket, but we have no choice but to dig deep into our pockets. They have to test from their own country and do another test when they arrive in South Africa. We will cover the costs of their Covid-19 tests and quarantine for a couple of days. We will conduct a final test, and then we will be ready to play,” said Molokwane.