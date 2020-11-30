Proteas whitewash Malawi Queens in Test series

The Spar Proteas completed a 3-0 whitewash over the Malawi Queens in their three-match Test series at the Sun City Superbowl in the North West. It was a one-sided series as the Proteas won two games by record scores in outplaying, outclassing and embarrassing the Malawi Queens.

The International Netball Federation 2023 World Cup host nation wrapped up their international calendar on a high note. The Queens were no match for the Proteas as they hammered them 69-28 in the third and final Test match at the Sun City Superbowl yesterday. The Proteas took a 14-9 lead in the first quarter. They had a 20-goal lead at halftime, with the score 36-16. By the third quarter the lead was 56-20. Malawi had no answers to the red-hot Proteas as they got blown away, with Shadine van der Merwe winning the player of the match award.

In the first match, the Proteas recorded an emphatic 65-25 victory. The side coached by Dorette Badenhorst clinched the series in the second match with a thumping 62-29 victory.

The Queens were quarantined in Johannesburg for seven days before they travelled to Sun City. Saturday was a rest day after back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday.

Malawi were playing for pride but the Proteas did not take their foot off the pedal and completed a hat-trick of victories.

Badenhorst and assistant coach Dumisani Chauke were pleased with their performance. Malawi provided them with ideal preparation for the World Cup in Cape Town.

Centre Tshina Mdau, who got her first call-up in years, was named player of the match in the first match. The likes of Khanyisa Chawane and Phumza Maweni also impressed the coaches with great performances.

Badenhorst gave her players 10 out of 10 for their performance. “I am proud of the girls as they did well and achieved beyond my expectations. It is the best way to end our year,” she said.

On Saturday, the Spar national championships will take place in a bio-bubble in Bela-Bela, Limpopo. The cream of the crop in SA netball will gather in the north to compete for the top honours.