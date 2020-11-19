'Smaller' netball champs head to Bela-Bela

The SPAR national netball championships, which are to take place at Bela-Bela in Limpopo from December 7 to 12, will have a very different look and feel this year.

The championships, normally held in August, had to be delayed because of the global coronavirus pandemic. Netball SA were finally given government permission to host the championships and have selected a resort in Bela-Bela – The Zwartkloof Resort – as the venue for the tournament. The resort has eight courts.

Tournament director Mami Diale said the championships would be smaller than usual because of the circumstances.

“There will be 40 teams taking part – 20 Under-21 and 20 senior teams. There won’t be a C-section this year,” said Diale.

“Eight teams will play in the senior A-section. They will play on a round-robin basis, ending with semi-finals and a final.”

Diale said all participants would have to undergo a Covid-19 test 24 hours before the start of the tournament and then self-isolate to prevent the spread of the disease.