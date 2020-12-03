Sport

Teams report to holiday resort, conclude Covid-19 tests

Netball champs to kick off in Limpopo

By Charles Baloyi - 03 December 2020 - 08:34
Cecilia Molokwane, President of Netball South Africa during the Opening Ceremony day 2 of the Telkom Netball League at Mangaung Indoor Sports Complex on October 15, 2020 in Bloemfontein.
Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

The cream of the crop in SA netball will gather at Bela-Bela, Limpopo, to take part in the Spar Netball Championship starting on Saturday.

Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane said the tournament would be played in a bio-bubble. The teams that will participate in the tournament reported to the holiday resort yesterday and conducted Covid-19 tests. 

Twenty-nine senior teams will compete for the right to be crowned the best netball region in the country, while 24 teams will compete in the under-21 section.

Tshwane won both the A and B divisions at UJ in the last tournament, and all eyes will be on them to see if they can successfully defend their crown.

Former Proteas star Zanele Mdodana, who was part of the national selectors for the senior national team last year, will continue in the same role. SA will host the International Netball Federation World Cup in Cape Town in 2023.

Molokwane said the door for the players to make the World Cup is not closed to anyone. “You could be playing in the national champs today and in three years find yourself playing in the World Cup. I cannot imagine a year without the national champs, and it will finally happen in Limpopo. The Proteas selectors will be there, and it is up to the players to raise their hands and showcase their talents,” said Molokwane.

Molokwane and her team successfully hosted the Telkom Netball League in a bio-bubble in Bloemfontein last month. She said they would adopt the same measure that brought them success in the Free State.

“No player will be allowed to leave the bubble. They will go to the court and straight to the hotel after the game. We are facing a new normal, and there will be no supporters allowed. But the netball lovers can catch the action on TV," she said.

