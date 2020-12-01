Chauke pleased with Proteas' dismantling of Malawi

The Spar Proteas were not sure if they would play netball again this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But after 11 months of inactivity, the Proteas returned to court last week to dismantle continental rivals Malawi with a 3-0 whitewash.

Assistant coach Dumisani Chauke is smiling from ear-to-ear following the exploits of her team. “Our girls can walk with their heads held high and proud to be South Africans. They wore green and gold with pride. We were not sure if we would play netball again this year. But we played the sport that we love so much,” said Chauke.

She said they set goals and achieved them in style. “It was important for our girls to play and connect as teammates. We are human beings, and we wanted to be reconnected and to experience that feeling of playing for our country again. Malawi are not an easy team to play against, and we are happy with the clean sweep. They are ranked second in Africa, and they were physical.”

The Proteas will go into the Christmas recess all smiles, but will be back in court in January against Uganda. Chauke said she was happy that she and coach Dorette Badenhorst allowed youngsters to don the green and gold jersey.

“We will give the girls' training programmes to work out through the holiday. Uganda is another tough country, and we will not take it lightly. We cannot wait for the series against Uganda next month. The girls can take a break on Christmas Day, but we advise them to watch their diet and not to relax too much,” added Chauke.