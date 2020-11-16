Proteas ready for stiff Malawi test

The Spar Proteas cannot wait to get on the court to renew their rivalry with Malawi in a battle of the top-ranked netball teams in Africa.

Assistant coach Dumisani Chauke said the Proteas are ready for the acid test against the Malawi team.

The two nations meet in a three-match Test series at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Complex in Rustenburg, on November 26-30. The series will take place in a bio-bubble, which means no spectators will be allowed.

Last week Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst announced a provisional squad of 30 players, which will be cut down to to 15 for the Test team.

The Proteas are ranked fifth by the International Netball Federation, followed by the Queens of Malawi in sixth place. These rankings make them the top teams in Africa.

SA will be captained by Golden Fireballs centre Bongiwe Msomi. Chauke is also the head coach of the Fireballs, whom she led to third finish at the recently concluded Telkom Netball League.

The tournament which was played in a bio-bubble in Bloemfontein for two weeks also acted as a trial for team selection for the Malawi series to gauge their readiness for the forthcoming Test series.

“It was tough to play in the bio-bubble for the players. The overseas-based players rested, but the local players are still recovering from injuries and fatigue. Our players are used to playing on the weekend and not daily. It was intense in the bubble, and some did not prepare for it,” said Chauke.

The lanky Tshwane University of Technology administrator said the players gained valuable experience in Bloemfontein.