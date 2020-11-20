Daveyton Hearts to host virtual 10km race

In a bid to keep the drive for running going, prominent athletics club Daveyton Hearts will host a virtual race on December 6.

The runners will choose between 5km and 10km run. Daveyton Hearts administrator Ronald Magopane said he feared that people would lose the drive for running after a difficult year due to Covid-19.

Virtual races are the way to go, and most clubs are getting used to the new normal. “Soccer, rugby and netball are back. We are bored and worried about the lack of activities in athletics. People are at home eating and drinking too much and in the process gain weight. It is time to dust ourselves off and get back on the road. We need to get fit ... and we arrived at the decision to start our virtual race,” said Magopane.

Athletics SA (ASA) opened the season at the beginning of the month and urged all clubs to follow the Covid-19 regulations when organising their events. Daveyton Hearts have partnered with Mayfield Square for the virtual race.

Runners who want to join in the fun can log onto www.entrytime.co.za to register for the race and pay R60.

All the proceeds collected from the event will go to charity – the Theodora Ndaba Victims Centre in Daveyton.

Runners can join the race in Daveyton, Soweto, Tembisa or anywhere in the country. Runners must collect their medals and race numbers at Mayfield Square in Benoni.