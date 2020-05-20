Cancellations hit Bong'musa Mthembu in pocket

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the income of three-time Comrades Marathon champion Bong'musa Mthembu.

After both the 100km World Championships and Two Oceans Marathon were cancelled earlier in April, Mthembu has suffered a huge financial setback as Comrades Marathon has also followed suit.

This year's Comrades Marathon winners in the men's and women's races were set to bag a whooping prize money of R570,000.

In addition to that, in the case of winners being South African, additional bonus of R200,000 was guaranteed.

Even though one cannot know what would have happened at the Comrades event, Mthembu's fine form in recent years vouched for his chances for another fine showing in the KZN classic.

Last year, the 36-year-old from Bulwer in the mountainous region of KZN midlands, won the 56km Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in Cape Town and finished second at Comrades. His combined income from these feats was R510,000.