Bong’musa Mthembu’s eyes may be on a unique Comrades Marathon hat-trick and defending the up-run he won two years ago but he’s not fazed by the magnitude of the task that faces him.

Mthembu has left an indelible mark on the race recently having won the down and the up runs in consecutive years in 2017 and 2018.

However‚ the sense from his competitors is that they’re tired of his dominance and he needs to be dislodged from his lofty throne. The 35-year-old‚ though‚ has always been about himself and what he needs to do to win the race.

Mthembu‚ who runs for the Arthur Ford Athletics Club‚ is not even worried by the fact he may not even win the race.

“Anyone can say what they like but the Comrades is the Comrades. I can say I’m going to run my best time but you can never know what will take place on race day‚” Mthembu said.

“I don’t think about it because I have my plans and I’ve prepared. If I don’t win Comrades‚ then so be it. It hasn’t happened. I’ll come back next year.

“Whoever runs a smart race will win‚ that’s why it’s important for me to run my own race. That’s what I’m going to do and the big and competitive field doesn’t bother me.