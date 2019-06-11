Comrades Marathon winner Mothibi intends to pay off his house with his winnings

Edward Mothibi's first act of financial prudence after winning his first Comrades Marathon at the weekend is paying off the house he bought last year.

The 34-year-old from Mahikeng in the North West took home R500,000

He is a family man through and through and while waiting his turn at the post-race briefing‚ keeping his three daughters still was his biggest occupation.

Even when he had his turn at the podium‚ where he was flanked by third-placed Nao Kazami and second-placed Bong'musa Mthembu‚ he still had to contend with his little ones playing behind the podium.

The road-running sacrifice was worth it for him though‚ especially when he decided to take on Mthembu at Polly Shortts.

“I never thought I was going to win the race and that was on my mind.

"Last year was my first race and this win is a bonus for me and I really appreciate that.