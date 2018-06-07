When former President Nelson Mandela said he was willing to die for freedom in South Africa during his famous speech at the Rivonia trial on April 20‚ 1964‚ he was speaking about himself and his fellow trialists.

“He was also talking on behalf of his colleagues‚ because the speech had been discussed. People like Andrew Mlangeni stood there‚ in prison‚ determined‚ stoically and with great courage‚ and they were prepared to die for the cause that finally brought our freedom‚” President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday evening.

He was speaking during Mlangeni’s 93rd birthday celebrations in Sandton‚ Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa said he attended the birthday celebrations after Mlangeni phoned him.

“I didn’t even know that he could use a cellphone‚” Ramaphosa joked. “He called a few times and finally I returned his call - and when I did‚ I said I am coming to your birthday. He was taken aback.”