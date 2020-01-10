South Africa

School principal shot dead after pulling off Joburg highway

By Iavan Pijoos - 10 January 2020 - 14:42
The shooting happened about 3km from the school, allegedly while the principal was speaking on his cellphone after pulling over to the side of a road.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A 53-year-old school principal was shot dead while seated in his car on the Golden Highway in Johannesburg, the department of education said on Friday morning.

Department spokesman Steve Mabona said Emmanuel Tshivhase, from Jabulile Secondary School in Orange Farm, was shot dead on Thursday.

The shooting happened about 3km from the school.

“The principal allegedly stopped on the side of the road and was speaking on his cellphone before the unfortunate incident,” Mabona said.

Department of education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said Tshivhase managed the school with “greatness”.

“His hard work propelled a 80% pass rate for the 2019 matric results for his school. We condemn such criminal acts and extend our sincere condolences to the family of Mr Tshivhase‚ and the entire school community,” Lesufi said.

