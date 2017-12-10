Rebirth of Soweto golf club under way
The rebirth of Soweto Country Club took another major step forward this week.
It was when the PGA Tour, European Tour, Sunshine Tour, Asian Tour, The R&A and the City of Joburg all came together to officially break ground on the rebuilding of the golf course in South Africa's most iconic township.
The new clubhouse has already been completed.
The development drive, in partnership with GolfRSA and the South African Golf Development Board (SAGDB) as the official golf development bodies in SA, will be given further impetus by the building of a golf academy at the club.
There was also the opening of a new SAGDB chapter under the name of the Andrew Mlangeni Chapter, honouring the legendary ANC liberation struggle stalwart and longest-standing member of the Soweto Country Club.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said they were delighted to grow their relationship with the Sunshine Tour through a collaboration on this significant project.
"The PGA Tour's global reach has been enhanced by the significant contributions of South Africa and its players.
"World Golf Hall of Famers Gary Player, Bobby Locke, Nick Price, Ernie Els and many more from South Africa have all played important roles in the growth of the PGA Tour and in golf in general," said Monahan.
The golf course was designed by South African Sports Hall of Fame and World Golf Hall of Fame legend Player, and the Black Knight design team will lead the redesign of the golf course at no cost as part of the overall upgrade of this historic club. New fairways, bunkers, tee boxes, greens and an irrigation system are all planned.
The golf course redesign is the next step in the refurbishment of Soweto Country Club.
"We are so appreciative of the support from the PGA Tour and the other major tours, partners and sponsors that have enabled us to take this next step in our growth," said Selwyn Nathan, the executive director of the Sunshine Tour.
Herman Mashaba, executive mayor of the City of Joburg, said: "To have the support of the international golf community is a strong statement of the power of golf to make a real difference in the lives of the people of Soweto."