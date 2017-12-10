Rebirth of Soweto golf club under way

The rebirth of Soweto Country Club took another major step forward this week.

It was when the PGA Tour, European Tour, Sunshine Tour, Asian Tour, The R&A and the City of Joburg all came together to officially break ground on the rebuilding of the golf course in South Africa's most iconic township.

The new clubhouse has already been completed.

The development drive, in partnership with GolfRSA and the South African Golf Development Board (SAGDB) as the official golf development bodies in SA, will be given further impetus by the building of a golf academy at the club.

There was also the opening of a new SAGDB chapter under the name of the Andrew Mlangeni Chapter, honouring the legendary ANC liberation struggle stalwart and longest-standing member of the Soweto Country Club.