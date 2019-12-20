From World Cups to boxing, 2019 was a year of success for SA

What a year 2019 was! Our reporters Bongani Magasela, Sihle Ndebele and Gomolemo Motshwane look back on the year that was in sport.

Springboks achieve world dominance

The Springboks' World Cup triumph is the biggest achievement in sport SA has had in years. SA were not the favourites going into the tournament but showed that the country remains among the best in world rugby.

Siya Kolisi etched his name in the annals of history by becoming the first black captain to win the Webb Ellis trophy.

SA boxers make their mark

The 37-year-old veteran Moruti Mthalane - the IBF flyweight holder - became the first pugilist in local history to win the sportsman of the year award at the SA Sports Awards.

Kevin Lerena and Gideon Buthelezi attained that rare achievement also achieved by some marquee past and present IBO world champions such as Lennox Lewis, Roy Jones Jr, Wladimir Klitschko by defending their IBO cruiserweight and junior bantamweight belts five times.