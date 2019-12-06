Boxing

Moruti Mthalane left to fly SA's flag

By Bongani Magasela - 06 December 2019 - 14:11
Moruti Mthalane. / Thapelo Morebudi
Moruti Mthalane. / Thapelo Morebudi

South Africa pins its hopes on 37-year-old ring veteran Moruti Mthalane for representation among the best fighters in the world now that Zolani Tete's world crumbled when he lost the WBO bantamweight belt last weekend.

Tete's defeat - a third-round stoppage by John Riel Casimero - was such a blow to SA in that it left the country with one world champion from the four top most respected sanctioning bodies - the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO.

That world champion is IBF flyweight holder Mthalane, who said he feels the pressure of carrying the hopes of millions of South Africans on his small shoulders, especially when he faces former IBF junior-fly and WBC flyweight champion Akira Yaegashi in Japan on December 23.

‘Last Born’ Tete paid for zigging when he should have zagged against Casimero

Zolani “Last Born” Tete zigged when he was supposed to have zagged in front of John Riel Casimero‚ who shattered his dreams of retaining the WBO ...
Sport
6 hours ago

"I was touched emotionally by Zolani's loss but I quickly had to get over it before the shock affected me since I still have a hurdle to jump," said the warrior from Lindelani, Durban, whose prosperous career is guided in Joburg by top trainer Colin Nathan.

"What is key now is to make sure that I retain the IBF title and this time not only for me, my family and my gym but also for the whole country. I can share with you that my body and soul is focused. I have had 10 weeks of training and I am completing my preparations next week."

Mthalane says fear does not exist in his vocabulary.

"The only thing that comes to me, especially walking into the ring on the night of the fight, is nervousness, and I think that is natural. I will do everything in my powers to retain the title."

Mthalane says he's had quality sparring from Ludumo Lamati, Lerato Dlamini, Hekkie Budler and Simpiwe Konkco.

Tete vows: I'll be back

Zolani says rival was just lucky.
Sport
3 days ago

Zolani Tete torn apart in three rounds

East London star Zolani Tete lost his WBO bantamweight crown in Birmingham‚ England‚ on Saturday night‚ getting stopped in the third round by ...
Sport
5 days ago

Shock as Tete loses world title by knockout: 'We don't know what happened'

Zolani Tete's team was still dumbfounded after his shocking stoppage loss to Johnriel Casimero at Arena Birmingham in England on Saturday.
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X