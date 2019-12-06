Moruti Mthalane left to fly SA's flag

"I was touched emotionally by Zolani's loss but I quickly had to get over it before the shock affected me since I still have a hurdle to jump," said the warrior from Lindelani, Durban, whose prosperous career is guided in Joburg by top trainer Colin Nathan.

"What is key now is to make sure that I retain the IBF title and this time not only for me, my family and my gym but also for the whole country. I can share with you that my body and soul is focused. I have had 10 weeks of training and I am completing my preparations next week."

Mthalane says fear does not exist in his vocabulary.

"The only thing that comes to me, especially walking into the ring on the night of the fight, is nervousness, and I think that is natural. I will do everything in my powers to retain the title."

Mthalane says he's had quality sparring from Ludumo Lamati, Lerato Dlamini, Hekkie Budler and Simpiwe Konkco.