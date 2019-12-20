Thabo Matlaba cautious of Pirates

Black Leopards skipper Thabo Matlaba has warned that Orlando Pirates cannot be undermined despite the recent turbulence has hit the Soweto club.

Matlaba is set to face Bucs for the first time since his departure a few months ago. Leopards travel to the Orlando Stadium tomorrow to face the Buccaneers.

Pirates' season has been derailed by the abrupt exit of Milutin Sredojevic back in August. The team struggled to find form under Rulani Mokwena and last week Josef Zinnbauer was announced as the new coach.

"Pirates will remain a big team no matter what happens. The players will have to perform, they don't have a choice," Matlaba told Sowetan.

"When you play at Pirates, it's not about impressing the coach, you must impress the fans. I think the team will be motivated to end the year on a high."