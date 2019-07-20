Proteas looking to upset defending champions Australia in World Cup semi-final

Netball Proteas coach Norma Plummer has urged her charges to take the fight to defending champions Australia in their hugely anticipated World Cup, semi-final at the M&S Arena in Liverpool on Saturday.

Plummer said the South Africans must manage the nerves and don’t be overawed by the occasion in their daunting mission of beating the Australian Diamonds for the first time in 39 meetings and booking a place in the final.

If the Proteas upset the heavy odds and beat hot favourites Australia, they will play the winner of the other semi-final between hosts England and New Zealand.

“Going out against the most dominant force in world netball will have to be well managed,” said Plummer who coached Australia to World Cup glory in 2007 and 2011.