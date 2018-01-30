Proteas won't be able to slack off

Plummer to liaise with club coaches as part of Commonwealth plan

South African netball coach Norma Plummer will contact franchise and club coaches handling her Proteas players over the next two months to help prepare them for the Commonwealth Games in April.

The Proteas were due to scatter around the globe from yesterday following the Quad Series, and are scheduled to regroup again only in late March when they meet up at the Games village on Australia's Gold Coast.

Skipper Bongi Msomi and Karla Pretorius are heading to the professional league in Australia, Lenize Potgieter to New Zealand and some four players are off to England.

The remainder will return to their clubs in South Africa.

"We'll be talking to all their coaches about what I hope they can assist us with in training," Plummer said at the conclusion of the series won by Australia.

SA finished winless, but came close against world champions Australia, New Zealand and England, the top three teams in the world.

"All of those [franchise] teams will have daily training environments and that's fantastic for them.

"The girls that are left behind, I've also got to write to those coaches. They're only going to be starting up into a pre-season but they'll need to assist their players because they'll need to be pretty proud of the fact that they've got a player in their club team who's a Protea.

"I will talk to all those coaches to see what they can deliver for us."

Plummer said she would ask them to focus chiefly on endurance and agility.

"I'm big on the agility. It's our game, it's explosive, you've got to be able to work your feet."

She was upbeat about the team's chances at the Games given the limited amount of time they had together before the Quad Series started. They lost to Australia by four points and were beaten by five points by England and New Zealand.

The Games run from April 4-15, with the Proteas' opening match on April 5.