Proteas ready to challenge for World Cup medal

Netball SA (NSA) yesterday named a strong team they believe can win their first World Cup medal since 1995.

Bongi Msomi will captain the team at the tournament in Liverpool from July 12-21, where they will face Jamaica in their pool.

The Proteas are ranked fifth in the world, two spots behind Jamaica. Australia are No1 and hosts England second, with New Zealand fourth.

NSA president Cecilia Molokwane said the team was gunning for a medal, with veteran Erin Burger adding they wanted to reach the final.

At the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast last year, the Proteas had the better of Jamaica for most of the match before falling apart in the last quarter.