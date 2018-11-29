Proteas outshine Namibia in opener

The South African netball team, Proteas, coasted to a winning start at the Diamond Challenge in Polokwane yesterday afternoon, beating Namibia 78-28 in the regional tournament opener.

The six-team competition is taking place at the Ngoako Ramatlhodi Sports Complex in Seshego.

It was always going to be a tough start for the Namibians, who have failed to beat SA in nine previous encounters, and are ranked 23 places below the Proteas in the world.

South Africa coach Norma Plummer took the opportunity to ring in the changes in the second half, making sure all 12 of her players had plenty of time on court.

Meanwhile, apart from the convincing win there was more cause for celebration in the SA camp, with goal attack Maryka Holtzhausen earning her 100th cap for the team.