SA national netball side determined to make the nation proud at World Cup

SA's national teams have hardly covered themselves in glory this year after a string of poor performances and national netball side captain Bongiwe Msomi is determined to halt the slide when she leads her team-mates at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool next month

The nation's sports lovers are still in mourning after the SA men's under-20 side‚ Banyana Banyaya and the senior men's national cricket team performed at their respective World Cups this month‚ plunging the different sporting codes into the depths of misery.

The SA under-20s and Banyana exited their respective World Cup tournaments at the first hurdle without a win while the Proteas were eliminated from the race to the semifinals with two matches still to be played.

To pile on the misery‚ Bafana Bafana began their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign with a deflating 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast a few days go and put their chances of progressing to the next round in danger.