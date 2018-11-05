No better reward than SA national colours, says Moemi

Money is not everything but the honour that comes with the country bestowing an award to an individual is the one that should matter most.

This according to department of sports and recreation director-genera Alec Moemi in a recent media briefing on the SA Sports Awards, which will take place at Pacofs Hall in Mangaung, Free State, on Sunday.

Moemi was asked how important the financial rewards were, especially for the schools and volunteers.

"I think we have had a tremendous shift since two years ago from emphasising on the financial rewards of the sport awards to the honour that comes with the country bestowing the award on you and the conference of such," Moemi said.

"There is no better honour the country can ever give to an office representatives, including the athletes than the national colours.

"The trophy itself... is designed with the protea and that signifies victory. Protea is our national flower and national symbol.

"Also a symbol we honour and bestow colours on our athletes and them representing the flag.

"So this is an important and biggest honour in fact. Financial rewards are secondary.

He added: "So essentially it is about the honour that we want to instil and it an important issue even for mentality of the teams to know that when they adorn those colours, wear the Protea close to their hearts. It is about honour and representing both the people of SA and the country."