“With this year’s nominees‚ the judges are really going to have a tough time as our athletes have been raising the South African flag in a truly impressive manner both locally and internationally‚” Xasa said.

“Women given the opportunities to participate truly excel and this year we are seeing the increasing dominance of women in these categories.”

The minister confirmed that the ceremony will be held in Bloemfontein next month.

Zolani Tete‚ who is nominated for the people’s choice award‚ is the second boxer in one of the main categories and Budler said the spotlight will help in improving the image of the sport.

“I hope my nomination gets more eyeballs on boxing. To be nominated means a lot for my sporting code and hopefully a lot more people can become involved.

“I also wish Zolani well and I hope that he gets something because he has been doing well for himself and the country‚” Budler said.

SA Sport Awards nominees -

Sports star of the year: Caster Semenya‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Hekkie Butler

People’s choice: Caster Semenya‚ Chad Le Clos‚ Luvo Manyonga‚ Zolani Tete‚ Percy Tau

Sportsman of the year: Chad Le Clos‚ Hekkie Butler‚ Luvo Manyonga

Sportswoman of the year: Bianca Zoonekynd‚ Ashleigh Moolman Pasio‚ Caster Semenya

Administrator of the year: Virginia Mabaso‚ Wendy May Gila‚ Mashilo Matsetela

Sportsman with disability: Charl du Toit‚ Pieter Du Preez‚ Ndodomzi Jonathan Ntutu

Sportswoman with disability: Anrune Liebenberg‚ Melisa Ann O'Niel‚ Louzzane Coetzee

Team of the year: Banyana Banyana‚ Lions rugby‚ Springbok sevens rugby

Newcomer of the year: Tatjan Schoenmaker‚ Minke Janse van Rensburg‚ Luxolo Adam

Coach of the year: Dr Suzanne Ferreira‚ Samuel Sepeng‚ Nico Coetzee

Volunteer of the year: Linda Hlophe‚ Mpho Makhoba‚ Nkosinathi Moyo

Indigenous games team of the year: Ncuva Team‚ Cape Winelands Drie Stokkies‚ Morabaraba Team National federation of the year: softball‚ roller sport‚ gymastics

Recreation body of the year: The Surfer Kids‚ Mbekweni Community Sport‚ Mavu Sport Development

School of the year: St Benedict’s College (rowing)‚ Clapham High School (football)‚ St Andrews High School (Free State‚ cricket)

Developing school team of the year: Machakela-Mamodibo Secondary School‚ Troyville Primary School‚ Ndabenhle Primary School