Stylish Shezi bags best-dressed gong

Seth Shezi is SA's best dressed man. This according to GQ who dished out their best-dressed awards yesterday at Mall of Africa in Waterfall City.

GQ editor-in-chief Nkosiyati Khumalo explained what it takes to earn a spot in the group of winners. "We look for men who not only dress with style, but live with style. Each of the winners do so with fearlessness and authenticity, placing more emphasis on empowerment than ego - and it's this that's evident not only in what they wear, but who they are," he said.

The creative director of Shezi.ink said he was honoured to have received the award of the magazine he views as the single most iconic men's fashion bible.

"When you've been a fan for as long as I have, [my mom still has boxes with old issues from when I was in high school that I made them keep] you can't help but feel reaffirmed and legitimised that your sense of style and unique aesthetic contribution resonates with others," said Shezi.

About his style, he says his love for hats and formal suits is a direct sartorial reference from growing up in a Catholic family. "Going to church on a Sunday was a big thing. Both my grandfathers wore suits.

"I've been known to rock a retro flimsy shirt or 10."