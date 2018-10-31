Stylish Shezi bags best-dressed gong
Seth Shezi is SA's best dressed man. This according to GQ who dished out their best-dressed awards yesterday at Mall of Africa in Waterfall City.
GQ editor-in-chief Nkosiyati Khumalo explained what it takes to earn a spot in the group of winners. "We look for men who not only dress with style, but live with style. Each of the winners do so with fearlessness and authenticity, placing more emphasis on empowerment than ego - and it's this that's evident not only in what they wear, but who they are," he said.
The creative director of Shezi.ink said he was honoured to have received the award of the magazine he views as the single most iconic men's fashion bible.
"When you've been a fan for as long as I have, [my mom still has boxes with old issues from when I was in high school that I made them keep] you can't help but feel reaffirmed and legitimised that your sense of style and unique aesthetic contribution resonates with others," said Shezi.
About his style, he says his love for hats and formal suits is a direct sartorial reference from growing up in a Catholic family. "Going to church on a Sunday was a big thing. Both my grandfathers wore suits.
"I've been known to rock a retro flimsy shirt or 10."
Going full tilt @birkenheadhouse in my @countryroad x @libertylondon heritage prints this weekend. When @VogueLiving asked why, I had this to say "Why not let your personality shine with the new Country Road x Liberty collection – floral shirts and printed shorts (for spring) for a bold yet suave city escape look?".
The top 10 winners were selected from a set of 50 debonair nominees who have prospered in the areas of business, fashion, media, sports and the arts.
They were chosen by a judging panel made up of the magazine's editors, winners from previous years and respected figures from a diverse range of industries.
Other names in the top 10 included:
. Fhatuwani Mukheli, co-founder, ISeeADifferentYou
. Nkululeko "Nkuli M" Tshirumbula, actor and entrepreneur
. Zothile "Solo" Langa, musician
. Thabiso Makhubela, TV host and entrepreneur
. Anele Papu, photographer, model and entrepreneur, and professional golfer Brian Lehang