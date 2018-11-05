Ngebinyana finally gets his due after years of heartache

Sabelo Ngebinyana had his fill of drama in his previous fight - a controversial points loss to Yanga Sigqibo on April 6.

Sigqibo, the SA junior- bantamweight champion, retained his belt via a unanimous points decision at the Orient Theatre in front of a big crowd.

But after all the years of being made to feel empty and hurt inside, all the heartbreak and pain with nothing to show for his honest labour and sweat served as fuel for the Johannesburg-based Capetonian, who finally prevailed in challenging for the WBA Pan African title .

Not only did Ngebinyana dethrone Sikho Nqothole in Swaziland on Friday night, he also brought to a screeching end his winning streak.

Their not-so-impressive bout, refereed by Ben Ncapayi, was staged by both Setanta Promotions and Fox Sports Africa in the country where Nqothole won the same title against Sunday Kinwale in June.

Nqothole from Mthatha, whose career is guided in Johannesburg by trainer Alan Toweel jnr, tasted defeat after 11 straight wins.

The newly crowned champion, who is trained by Charles Mabunda in Gauteng, improved to 10 wins in 14 fights.

The tournament was supposed to be headlined by the WBA Pan African heavyweight championship between Flo Simba and Justice Siliga, which was called off after Boxing SA's medical commission was not satisfied by Simba's conduct after he failed to follow the medical procedure to monitor his type-one diabetes.

Donaire progressed after dethroning WBA Super champion Ryan Burnett by a TKO in the fifth round in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday night.