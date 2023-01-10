This week inland schools are opening. The first day of school can be stressful, not to mention the worrying about packing a healthy, balanced and fun lunch.
Sandwiches are great but surely you can spice it up a little. To help you do just that we’ve got tips and some recipes for you from Jandri Barnard, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for ADSA (the Association for Dietetics in SA), on how to be on top of the lunch game from the first day of school.
Barnard says that healthy living for 2023 already starts with your children and especially with what you pack into their lunch boxes.
A lunch box is most children’s main meal of the day, especially with working parents getting home late. You do not need to prepare gourmet meals, but keep it simple to ensure healthy options as well as give variety.
Tips to pack a lunch box:
- Invest in a lunch box with different compartments to separate the food.
- Pack a small ice pack with the lunch box to keep the food cool and avoid spoiling, especially in summer.
- Plan your lunch box the night before or even a week in advance, to avoid last minute panics and buying processed take-aways last-minute.
- Involve your children in the planning of the lunch box.
- Make sure the lunch box is packed for easy eating and doesn’t require peeling or special tools as breaktime is limited at school.
- Remember that children are more likely to eat fruit that is cut up.
- Avoid packing foods that spoil easily in the heat or have a strong flavour like garlic or fish.
Tips and recipes for healthy and easy school lunches
Lunch boxes need not be boring
Here are some nutritional lunch box ideas:
Ideas for sandwich fillings:
Date Balls sweet treat recipe
2 cups of desiccated coconut
3 cups of fresh dates, pitted
Zest of 1 lemon
3 tablespoons orange juice or water
Hummus recipe – healthier peanut butter alternative on bread
1 can chickpeas or butter beans, drained
2T olive oil
Juice of ½ lemon, squeezed
Salt & pepper to taste
Small handful fresh coriander leaves, roughly chopped
