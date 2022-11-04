×

Entertainment

Well-travelled Beast charges into wine

Ex-bok toasts enduring success after nearly quitting rugby prematurely

04 November 2022 - 10:10
Thango Ntwasa Columnist

At just nine years old, Tendai Mtawarira was named a “man-child”, something he recalls with vivid recollection.

This earned him the nickname Beast, a moniker that would define his presence on the rugby field for more than 12 years...

