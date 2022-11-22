×

Food & Drink

Make corn dishes pop for World Cup-watching guests

Set up a self-help drinks area so host can also enjoy the game

22 November 2022 - 09:35
Londiwe Dlomo Journalist
Summer food and wine pairing for Muscat, rosé, or extra-dry sparkling wine: Grilled Nectarine Salad with Arugula, Prosciutto, and Corn
Image: 123RF

The 22nd edition of the Fifa World Cup is under way. The die-hard soccer fan in every household is now lord or lady of the remote.  For the soccer enthusiast, the next few weeks are going to be a series of hosting friends and family as they bond over who wins or loses.

If you’re one of them, we have a few hosting tips for you to consider and some lovely recipes for the day.  Mielies or corn form such an essential part of the SA food experience, especially as a sporting weekend snack, that we’ve gathered recipes that include this very essential ingredient.

Now for those hosting tips; Themba Ngwenya from the Radisson Blu Hotel Gautrain has four tips on how to host the ultimate watch party.

Ask people to arrive early

About 30 minutes before kick-off should be enough time. If you are planning to do a braai, ask your guests to arrive early. This way, you are able to banter with them and catch up before the game officially starts.

Have a variety of snacks and eats

You might love biltong, but you could have vegan friends or people who are simply watching their meat intake. Have snacks to suit a variety of tastes. Think crudités, crisps, breads and spreads.

Have a self-help drinks area

You might be the host or hostess, but it doesn’t mean you need to get up every 10 minutes. If you set up a self-help drinks area it ensures that everyone is in charge of their own refreshments throughout the day.

Plan activities for the kids

If some of your friends are bringing their kids with them, set them up in a separate area or room with some fun activities. This could include a movie day with snacks, arts and crafts or outside with some lawn games.

Once you’ve had a look at the helpful tips, you can then get down to the business of making your menu. Here are a few milelie/corn recipes you can make to brighten your hosting table.

Grilled Nectarine Salad with Arugula, Prosciutto, and Corn – by the California Wine Institute

*Arugula is known as rocket in SA

Ingredients

Dressing 

1 tablespoon (15 g) fresh lemon juice 

1 tablespoon (10 g) finely minced shallot 

3 tablespoons (45ml) extra virgin olive oil 

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper 

1 large ear of corn, shucked 

2 large nectarines, ripe but firm 

Extra virgin olive oil 

4 large, thin slices prosciutto 

3 handfuls of baby arugula, about 3 ounces (85 g) 

¼ cup (25 g) sliced almonds, toasted 

Crumbled feta, optional 

Serves 4

Method

Prepare the dressing: In a small bowl, combine the lemon juice and shallot and let stand 15 minutes. Whisk in the olive oil, then season to taste with salt and pepper. 

Bring a pot of unsalted water to a boil over high heat. Add the corn, cover and remove from the heat. Let stand 5 minutes. With tongs, transfer the corn to a cutting board. When cool enough to handle, cut the kernels off the cob. 

Prepare a medium charcoal fire or preheat a gas grill to medium. Halve and pit the nectarines. Cut each half in half again. Brush all over with olive oil. Grill on the cut sides until the fruit is lightly charred and slightly softened, about 5 minutes. 

Drape a slice of prosciutto on each of 4 salad plates (or put all 4 slices on one platter, if serving family style). In a bowl, combine the arugula and corn kernels and toss with just enough dressing to coat lightly. Divide among the salad plates. Top with the warm nectarine wedges. Sprinkle with sliced almonds and with crumbled feta, if using. Serve immediately. 

Elote
Image: Supplied

Elote (serves 4) – by Capsicum Culinary Studio

Elote (pronounced eh-loh-tay) is Mexican street corn that has a sweet and savoury, tangy and spicy flavour all at once. It is the perfect side dish for any Mexican-inspired meal or your next braai!

Ingredients

4 mealies

¼ cup mayonnaise

1½ tsp lime juice

½ teaspoon chili powder, plus more for sprinkling

Pinch of cayenne pepper (optional, for extra heat)

¼ teaspoon sea salt

½ cup feta cheese

2 tbs fresh coriander, finely chopped

Method

Par-boil the mealies and then place on the braai. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, lime juice, chili powder, cayenne, and salt and mix until combined. In a separate bowl, mix the cheese and cilantro. Set both bowls aside. When the mealies are ready, remove from the braai, place on a large plate and brush the mayonnaise mixture all over each one. Then sprinkle the feta mixture all over, turning the mealies as necessary. Sprinkle a pinch or two of additional chili powder lightly over the corn for a little added heat. Serve warm with a wedge of lime.

Homemade Unhealthy Nachos with Cheese, Sour Cream, and Vegetables.
Image: 123RF

Dorito Salad – by Chantel Williams, a lecturer at Capsicum Culinary Studio

“I love making this salad in spring or summer when having friends and family over.”

Ingredients

4 large tomatoes, sliced

2 avos, sliced

Large cup of grated cheese

500ml sour cream

Method

In a square or rectangular platter, place a layer of tomato slices and season with salt and pepper. Next add a layer of avocado slices and season. Sprinkle over grated cheese then add a layer of sour cream. Repeat until all ingredients have been used. Just before serving, crush a packed of Doritos sweet chilli chips on top, then dig in and enjoy.

