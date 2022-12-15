Eat, drink, and be merry

Deep-Fried Cheesy Pap Rolls with Lamb Ragu

Ingredients for pap rolls

4 cups of water

250ml fresh cream

100g salted butter

2 cups of White Star Super Maize Meal Quick

Pinch of salt

2 cups of grated cheese

3 eggs

2 cups of breadcrumbs

Sunflower oil for frying

Ingredients for lamb ragu

3 medium-sized lamb shanks

2 garlic cloves, sliced

4 dried curry leaves

1 teaspoon dried chilli

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 large onions, chopped

1 teaspoon Bovril

1 cup chicken stock

1 can chopped tomatoes

3 tablespoons of olive oil

3 teaspoons tomato paste

Salt and pepper for seasoning

Fresh coriander, chopped

Method for pap rolls

Bring 2 cups of water to boil in a pot. While it’s boiling, add the butter and cream, and mix until the butter is dissolved.

Mix the remaining water with White Star Quick to form a paste. Gradually add this paste to the mixture above while stirring with a whisk. Cook on medium heat for 4-5 minutes.

Wait for the pap to cool down but not get cold. Once cooled down, roll it into balls and flatten like a pizza base.

Sprinkle grated cheese on the flattened pap and carefully roll back up. You will make a few of these using all the pap.

In a separate mixing bowl, whisk the eggs lightly to make an egg wash. Dip the pap rolls in the egg wash and coat with breadcrumbs.

Store the coated pap rolls in the fridge overnight. Fry these in hot sunflower oil using a deep fryer, then cut them into sushi-like slices.

Method for lamb ragu

Place lamb shanks in a pressure cooker and add garlic, curry leaves, chili, turmeric, paprika, one chopped onion, dried chillies, Bovril, chicken stock, and canned tomatoes. Set the timer to 60 minutes and cook on the highest setting.

Once the meat is cooked, it should be falling off the bone and be ready to shred using a fork.

In saucepan, fry the second onion in olive oil until golden brown, add the shredded meat and the tomato paste, mix well, and add some of the sauce from the pressure cooker to ensure your meat is not dry. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and simmer for about five minutes on medium heat.

Add chopped coriander and switch the stove off. Enjoy the lamb ragu with fried pap slices.