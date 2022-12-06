Fun ways to make food presentable this festive season
Tips and tricks to help plan your menu
The festive season is officially here. You’re thinking of hosting and looking for fun ways to make food presentable or help to plan your menu. You’ve come to the right place! We have tips, tricks and a recipe straight from a chef and the rest of the people who make your dining experiences worthwhile.
Firstly, we have some tips from chef Thapelo Majafe, pastry chef at The Cradle Boutique Hotel. Majafe has these tips for festive season menu planning:..
Fun ways to make food presentable this festive season
Tips and tricks to help plan your menu
The festive season is officially here. You’re thinking of hosting and looking for fun ways to make food presentable or help to plan your menu. You’ve come to the right place! We have tips, tricks and a recipe straight from a chef and the rest of the people who make your dining experiences worthwhile.
Firstly, we have some tips from chef Thapelo Majafe, pastry chef at The Cradle Boutique Hotel. Majafe has these tips for festive season menu planning:..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos