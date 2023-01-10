Illegal miners use ropes to pull out bodies of colleagues
Eight zama zamas die as entrance to mine caves in after heavy rains
It took Limpopo illegal miners (zama zamas) almost two days using shovels and an excavator to find the bodies of their peers who had been stuck 40m underground following heavy rainfall.
They retrieved the eight muddied bodies at midnight on Saturday and had to take turns pulling out the bodies with a rope of the men had died of suffocation. Initially, they had heard them shouting for help. ..
