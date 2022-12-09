Deck the (dinner) halls
For beach vibes in the city Nestled in a corner of Nicolway shopping centre, Ukko is a feast for the senses, with décor that transports you to the seaside of your dreams
Flutes of bubbly? Check. Ambient music? Check. Five-star cuisine? Check. A stellar evening out? Check. Sowetan reviews two must visit restaurants in Jozi.
WHAT: Ukko Restaurant
WHERE: Bryanston
WHY: For beach vibes in the city nestled in a corner of Nicolway shopping centre, Ukko is a feast for the senses, with décor that transports you to the seaside of your dreams.
The food is reasonably priced with small plates starting at R55 and large plates at R350. This Finnish-inspired eatery is also ideal for sundowners, with cocktails such as Ocean Eyes (Tanqueray gin, blue curaçao, elderflower, lime juice, and mint) and, my favourite, the elegant Vellamo (Belvedere vodka, cap classique, sugar syrup, and lemon juice) served in an antique-looking glass that screams Instagrammable.
Do go for the juicy, smoky lamb riblets or the whole fish, which is enough for two to share and then some — Mun Manal, the owner, says his chef prepares over 300 whole fish a month. There’s also a fun vibe, boosted by the choice of music — a playlist you can find on Spotify.
It’s not strange to see a waiter bring out a bottle of the famed Clase Azul Reposado tequila as patrons shout out, “Who ordered the Azul?” and whip out their smartphones for pics. But as much as it’s a vibe, it’s not a disco.
Ukko is a popular meeting place (you might bump into a former Miss SA or two), so bookings are essential. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.
WHAT: Clico Restaurant
WHERE: Rosebank
WHY: For an intimate evening of fine-dining delights. The lovely 36-seater restaurant at Clico Boutique Hotel is the perfect place for a quiet, delicious dinner. The service is excellent — the food and drink pairings recommended by Dumisani Sibeko, our server, were spot on, and the man has a gift for making you feel like royalty.
We began our evening with a crisply refreshing glass of L’Ormarins Brut Classique and a Durban sashimi starter that was a beautiful balance between ocean freshness and peppery heat that had my tastebuds dancing.
For mains I had the duck on a bed of black-bean paste with a cubed-pineapple stack on the side that added just the right amount of sweetness. This was followed by an exquisite dessert of moist, delicious carrot cake. I should note that I arrived at the restaurant the day before its new menu was to be launched.
But fear not, even if the menu has changed, Dario de Angeli is still the chef. While the eatery is small, its clever design, high ceiling and stacked glass doors that bring in lots of natural light easily make you forget this.
Set on the hotel's property, it is open to both hotel guests and members of the public. Clico Restaurant is a member of Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, the international association of gastronomy. Once again, bookings are essential.