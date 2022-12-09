Deck the (dinner) halls

Do go for the juicy, smoky lamb riblets or the whole fish, which is enough for two to share and then some — Mun Manal, the owner, says his chef prepares over 300 whole fish a month. There’s also a fun vibe, boosted by the choice of music — a playlist you can find on Spotify.

It’s not strange to see a waiter bring out a bottle of the famed Clase Azul Reposado tequila as patrons shout out, “Who ordered the Azul?” and whip out their smartphones for pics. But as much as it’s a vibe, it’s not a disco.

Ukko is a popular meeting place (you might bump into a former Miss SA or two), so bookings are essential. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.