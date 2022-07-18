Food content creation on Instagram turns into a successful career for Rochelle Meyer

What started off as posting food content for likes on Instagram serendipitously became a successful career for Rochelle Meyer.
Meyer launched her career as a content creator in 2018 and quickly gained social media popularity for her delicious dishes.
The 30-year-old has become one of the leading young chefs in the country, but cooking wasn’t always her passion. “I’ve been a foodie most of my life and I believe that’s how I ended up in the kitchen,” said Meyer.
"Before being a chef, I was a community radio presenter and an events coordinator which I thought I’d pursue. However, seeing that I usually would prepare meals for my friends and I would often add a unique take to certain dishes, they’d often ask me why I wasn’t a chef or in the culinary industry.
“Their concerns sparked a desire to become a chef and possibly take my cooking more seriously than just hosting friends.”
Meyer on Sunday prepared for guests mouth-watering African cuisines, paired with the new Ethiopian coffee flavour, by alcohol brand Amarula.
The safari-themed soirée was at the Ground in Muldersdrift. Meyer was tasked with incorporating the new liqueur with her tapas menu. “What I enjoyed the most making was koeksisters that were infused with an Amarula sauce, which I believe guests truly enjoyed,” she said.
Born in a family of cooks, Meyer was highly influenced by her grandmother who she credits for most of her cooking skills.
“I watch a lot of cooking shows, I do a lot of research and follow a couple of chefs and cooks from all walks of life and that has helped me to stay inspired, expand on my knowledge and for my next meal to be better than my last meal," she said.
“A chef I look up to and would love to impress with my meals has to be Gordon Ramsay. I am quite versatile when it comes to my meals… I mean I get inspiration for a new meal every two days so I have no doubt that I would one day blow his mind away.”
In recent years, Meyer has not only been on a journey as a chef, but she has also become a traditional healer. She accepted her calling in 2020, even though she knew of her gift at 10 years old.
“It was all tough at first but going to initiation and graduating as a healer became a lot easier as I know and understand myself better. I’ve also become firm on my customs and heritage," Meyer said.
“What I hope to do is infuse more of the teachings I’ve learnt about the plants we can eat in the food we prepare.”
Food content creation on Instagram turns into a successful career for Rochelle Meyer
Chef hopes to infuse traditional healer learning into dishes
Image: Supplied.
