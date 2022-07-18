×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Plane crash-lands at Somalia airport, all 30 passengers survived

By Reuters - 18 July 2022 - 15:17
Firefighters spray water on a plane that flipped over after a crash landing, in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 18, 2022, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video obtained by Reuters.
Firefighters spray water on a plane that flipped over after a crash landing, in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 18, 2022, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video obtained by Reuters.
Image: VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS

A passenger plane crash-landed at an airport in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Monday, with no deaths reported and all those on board - more than 30 passengers - rescued.

Video from the scene showed the plane upside down after having apparently flipped over on landing.

Black smoke and flames rose into the air as fire trucks approached on the runway and firefighters started hosing down the crashed plane.

Two pilots killed as their light aircraft crashes in Kinklebos, Eastern Cape

Two people died when their light aircraft crashed in Kinklebos on Saturday night, said Eastern Cape police.
News
3 weeks ago

Nepal recovers bodies of all 22 victims of plane crash, voice recorder found

Nepali search and rescue teams on Tuesday recovered the body of the last of 22 people aboard a small plane that crashed in the Himalayas two days ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released