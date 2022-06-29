Food to fashion: Koo serves up a series of exciting collaborations
Culinary brand empowers SA's next generation of superstar chefs, and also teams up with Thesis Lifestyle to create a cool clothing collection
For more than 80 years, Mzansi’s most loved cooking companion, Koo, has been the epicentre of many family moments, celebrations and memories created through our mutual fondness for food.
Beyond introducing a plethora of innovations to elevate our meals — including the newly launched Koo Pilchards — the heritage brand has done immense work in inspiring and empowering the communities it serves.
For instance, four young aspiring chefs were recently awarded the opportunity to jump-start their careers courtesy of the Koo Culinary Bursary.
Lungelo Mbele from Durban, Kamohelo Mokhele from Cape Town, Kgothatso Mathibe from Pretoria and Lihle Mahambehlala from Bloemfontein — see one of her tasty recipes below — will get to sharpen their culinary skills at the prestigious Jackie Cameron School of Food & Wine for one year.
They'll also be mentored by celebrity chef and Colour Your Plate with Koo judge, Reuben Riffle.
Koo is not only determined to help SA's next generation of superstar chefs realise their dreams, but also to nurture the passions of the “culture benders” of tomorrow.
That's why it has also teamed up with popular youth street wear label, Thesis Lifestyle, to create a cool collection of merchandise for fans of the Koo brand that includes T-shirts, bucket hats and hoodies.
From food to fashion, these exciting collaborations speak to Koo's ongoing commitment to empower SA's youth and foster economic change.
Lihle Mahambehlala's recipe for Spicy Pilchard Cabbage Rolls
Serves: 5-6
Ingredients:
- 1 cup long grain rice
- 1 tin of Koo Pilchards in Chilli Sauce
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 head cabbage
- Oil, for sautéing
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 tin of chopped tomatoes
- 1 sprig of rosemary, leaves stripped and chopped
- A handful of basil, chopped
- 1 tbsp sugar
Method:
- Cook the rice as per the packaging instructions.
- Drain the pilchards, reserving the sauce they came in, and mix with the rice. Season well with salt and pepper.
- Place the head of cabbage in a pot of hot water on the stove. As it cooks, peel off each outer leaf and set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Assemble the cabbage rolls. Put 2 tbsp of the rice and pilchard filling on a cabbage leaf, roll it up, fold in the sides, tightly tucking them in, and place in a greased baking dish. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.
- Add a splash of oil to a pan and sauté the onions until golden brown. Add the chopped tomatoes, herbs and sugar and season with salt and pepper. Cook for XX minutes.
- Pour the tomato mixture over the cabbage rolls, adding some of the chilli sauce reserved from the tinned pilchards.
- Braise in a 200°C oven for 15-20 minutes, until there is a slight char on the cabbage rolls.
This article was paid for by Koo.