Food to fashion: Koo serves up a series of exciting collaborations

For more than 80 years, Mzansi’s most loved cooking companion, Koo, has been the epicentre of many family moments, celebrations and memories created through our mutual fondness for food.

Beyond introducing a plethora of innovations to elevate our meals — including the newly launched Koo Pilchards — the heritage brand has done immense work in inspiring and empowering the communities it serves.

For instance, four young aspiring chefs were recently awarded the opportunity to jump-start their careers courtesy of the Koo Culinary Bursary.

Lungelo Mbele from Durban, Kamohelo Mokhele from Cape Town, Kgothatso Mathibe from Pretoria and Lihle Mahambehlala from Bloemfontein — see one of her tasty recipes below — will get to sharpen their culinary skills at the prestigious Jackie Cameron School of Food & Wine for one year.

They'll also be mentored by celebrity chef and Colour Your Plate with Koo judge, Reuben Riffle.